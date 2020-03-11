Anna Morgan signs to play soccer with Campbellsville University Harrodsburg

STEVE CORNELIUS I CJ

Pulaski County High School senior Anna Morgan signed to play soccer with Campbellsville University Harrodsburg. Morgan, who was one of the first female soccer players signed to play in the Campbellsville Harrodsburg women soccer inaugural season, scored five goals and had an assist for the Lady Maroons' soccer team this past fall. On hand for her signing was, front row from left, Abby Morgan, Alex Morgan, Anna Morgan, and Donna Morgan; back row from left, Paul Brooks, Vince Frantz and Dylana Fothergill.