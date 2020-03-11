Pulaski County High School senior Anna Morgan signed to play soccer with Campbellsville University Harrodsburg. Morgan, who was one of the first female soccer players signed to play in the Campbellsville Harrodsburg women soccer inaugural season, scored five goals and had an assist for the Lady Maroons' soccer team this past fall. On hand for her signing was, front row from left, Abby Morgan, Alex Morgan, Anna Morgan, and Donna Morgan; back row from left, Paul Brooks, Vince Frantz and Dylana Fothergill.
featured alert
Anna Morgan signs to play soccer with Campbellsville University Harrodsburg
Tags
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Karen Leah Muse, 79, of Science Hill, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at her residence. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 3:00 PM Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with Bros. Jeff Whitis & Joe Altman officiating. Visitation will be after…
Most Popular
Articles
- Constable Wallace in federal custody; Constable Baldock injured in shootout with FBI
- Two wounded in Pulaski shooting, including FBI agent
- County officials react to constable incident
- Black Stallion plants its steaks in lake community
- Update: Pulaski Constable, FBI involved in shootout
- Somerset man indicted on federal drug charges
- Cheerleading dispute results in federal lawsuit
- FBI: Agent, Constable Baldock both in stable condition
- Pulaski Constable, FBI involved in shootout
- Second defendant in Arkansas federal drug case pleads guilty
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.