Pulaski County High School senior Anna New finished her varsity career at the KHSAA Girls State Championship by finishing in a tie for 33rd place with a 24-over-par.

Pulaski County High School senior Anna New was the lone local golfer to advance to the KHSAA Girls State Championship played at Bowling Green Country Club over the weekend. After a stellar varsity career for New, her career came to a close after placing in a tie for 33rd place. She shot an 82 on the first day, before closing with an 86 to finish 24-over-par for the tournament. Congratulations to Anna on a fantastic varsity career.

