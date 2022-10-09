Pulaski County High School senior Anna New was the lone local golfer to advance to the KHSAA Girls State Championship played at Bowling Green Country Club over the weekend. After a stellar varsity career for New, her career came to a close after placing in a tie for 33rd place. She shot an 82 on the first day, before closing with an 86 to finish 24-over-par for the tournament. Congratulations to Anna on a fantastic varsity career.
