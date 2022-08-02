Anna New has been named the Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week. New finished runner-up at the Wasioto Winds Golf Course event in Pine Mountain, Ky by shooting an 83. She also placed in the top 10 at the Callaway Ladies Battle of the Bridge in Danville, Ky. by shooting an 87.
Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com. You can follow him on Twitter @PrattTheNation
