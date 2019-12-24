Anthony Ray named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Anthony Ray

Somerset Hammertime eighth-grade wrestler Anthony Ray placed fourth in the Bluegrass National Wresting Tournament. Ray gained All-American Recognition with his performance in the National competition.

