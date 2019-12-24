Anthony Ray named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Joan Irvine, 79, of Somerset, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com
Imogene Closser 84, of Fraziers Bottom, WV widow of Vernon A. Closser, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 in Paramount Senior Living, Ona WV. Born March 10, 1935 in Putnam County, WV, a daughter of the late Zera and Elizabeth A. Green Guthrie. One son Rex Frame also preceded her in death.…
Boyd Begley, 95, of Somerset, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to: www.morrisandhislope.com
