Arrlie Escobar Lopez signs with the University of the Cumberlands

STEVE CORNELIUS | CJ

Somerset High School senior Arrlie Escobar Lopez only started running earlier in the year. But after leading the Briar Jumpers' cross country team this past fall, he earned a athletic scholarship to the University of the Cumberlands. On hand for Lopez's signing to the Cumberlands was, front row from left, Maricela Lopez, Arrlie Escobar Lopez and Jason Escobar Lopez; back row from left, Jeff Wesley, Jennifer Burgess, Brandon Hall and Kevin Burkett.

