Arrlie Escobar Lopez signs with the University of the Cumberlands

Somerset High School senior Arrlie Escobar Lopez only started running earlier in the year. But after leading the Briar Jumpers' cross country team this past fall, he earned a athletic scholarship to the University of the Cumberlands. On hand for Lopez's signing to the Cumberlands was, front row from left, Maricela Lopez, Arrlie Escobar Lopez and Jason Escobar Lopez; back row from left, Jeff Wesley, Jennifer Burgess, Brandon Hall and Kevin Burkett.
