Ashlan Cunnagin hat tricks in Lady Warriors' win over Danville 

DANVILLE - The Southwestern High School girls soccer team rolled to their second straight win in two days with a 6-3 victory over Danville High School on Tuesday.
Southwestern junior Ashlan Cunnagin led the Lady Warriors with a hat trick over the homestanding Lady Admirals.
"Our back line of Ella Vaught, Shaley Daulton, Reagan Brummett, and Kate Hutchinson played with intensity and cohesiveness tonight," commented Southwestern High School girls soccer coach Nick Stringer. "They and our goal keepers, Lauren Tyler and Riley Sumner, limited a good Admiral team to very few dangerous opportunities."
Cunnagin gave the Lady Warriors the early lead with a goal in the opening half, and added the Lady Warriors' last two goals of the game in the second half. Her last goal was scored off a corner kick set up by junior Carrine Souders.
Southwestern senior Kelsey Miller scored the Lady Warriors' second goal of the game, to give her team a 2-0 lead.
Late in the first half, Danville cut the Lady Warriors' lead to 2-1. However, four seconds later, Southwestern junior Rebekah Clark scored on a long ball from senior Ella Vaught's set kick-off.
Souders scored early in the second half off an Cunnigan assist.
Southwestern (2-0) will host Knox Central High School on Thursday, Aug. 12.
