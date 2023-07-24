COLO SPRGS, CO – USA Shooting announced the appointment of Ashley MacAllister as the new Competitions Manager.
MacAllister is joining USA Shooting after most recently holding the position of Assistant Director at the Shooting Sports Education Center at Georgia Southern University. In that role MacAllister managed the events, competitions, facility use, and day-to-day operations. MacAllister also managed the student workers within the shooting and archery complex.
“USA Shooting is headed in a positive direction and at the end of the day I want to help make this organization the best it can be,” said MacAllister. “The relationships built in a role like this are great and I am excited to contribute to that.”
MacAllister already has a wealth of knowledge about the shooting sports, as she is a former rifle athlete. She began shooting with a local 4-H club when she was just 10 years old. Her career as a competitor and a coach has been nothing short of amazing. In the infancy of the NASP (National Archery in Schools Program), MacAllister was winning NASP national titles as a middle schooler and was considered one of the top archers in the nation for most of her high school career. Ashley (Rose) MacAllister was a 2008 Pulaski County High School graduate.
MacAllister was a four-year letter winner and a team captain on the Murray State University rifle team. Her career for the Racers included a third-place overall team finish in air rifle at the 2010 NCAA Championships. She was a member of the Ohio Valley Conference All-Newcomer Team in air rifle in 2009. She was a two-time second-team All-OVC selection in air rifle. MacAllister was also a leader on Ohio Valley Conference championship teams in 2010 and 2011. She helped Murray State to a fifth-place team finish as a junior at the 2011 NCAA Championships and a seventh-place team finish in 2010.
MacAllister earned her bachelor’s degree in political science from Murray State in May of 2012, before spending the 2012-13 season as a graduate assistant for the Racers rifle team. She assisted in the daily operations of the program, including the coordination of team travel and operation of the target system during team matches. She earned her master’s degree in human development and leadership from Murray State in May of 2013. MacAllister also spent a year as an intern within the Murray State athletic department, gaining a working knowledge of each area in the department.
Prior to her role at Georgia Southern University, MacAllister was the Head Rifle Coach at the University of Nebraska for five seasons, a division 1 NCAA program. She also has extensive experience with the Civilian Marksmanship Unit, a proud USA Shooting partner, as a Camp Counselor and Assistant Director.
“Ashley’s expertise in the competitive shooting community makes her a great fit for this crucial role at USA Shooting,” said Craig Kozeniesky. “Her experience at CMP and as an NCAA Rifle Coach will help the organization on our Path to the Paris 2024 Games and beyond. We are thrilled to have her as a key member of our management team.”
MacAllister mentions that her role at the Shooting Sports Education Center taught her skills that directly translate to the position of the Competitions Manager for USA Shooting. She says that time management is going to be a key correlating piece for handling multiple events at once.
USA Shooting would like to thank our outgoing Competitions Manger Andrew Traciak. We wish him luck in all his future endeavors.
MacAllister is a Eubank, Kentucky, native and currently resides in Bowling Green, Kentucky, with her husband and two children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.