Pulaski County High School senior Ashlynn Pennington signed to play soccer with the University of Pikeville. This past fall, Pennington led the Lady Maroons soccer team with 20 goals and seven assists. On hand for Pennington's signing was, front row from left, Josh Pennington, Lainey Pennington, Ashlynn Pennington, and Crystal Pennington; back row from left, Shaun Schetka, Andrea Jenkins, Dylana Fothergill and Vince Frantz.
featured
Ashlynn Pennington signs with University of Pikeville
Tags
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Vera Fayrene Norris, age 92, of Somerset, KY, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Hospice of Lake Cumberland Jean Waddle Care Center. Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home. Her funeral service will follow on Tuesd…
Margie Pearl Meece age 79 of White Lily, passed away on Tuesday, February 11th, 2020. A funeral service for Margie Meece will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 16th at the White Lily Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the White Lily Cemetery. The family of Mrs. Meece will receive frie…
Most Popular
Articles
- Former SHS athlete dies in Woodford County wreck
- Three arrested on drug charges
- KSP releases preliminary report on fatal Ky. 461 accident
- Constable signs creating stir
- City to purchase Cundiff Square for $1 million
- Shopville man pleads not guilty to using an electronic device to solicit minor
- Former SHS standout athlete killed in car wreck
- Victim in Ky. 461 fatality identified
- 30-day investigation results in raids on 2 homes, 3 arrested
- Strange Brew: The rise of booze in a Baptist town
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.