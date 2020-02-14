Ashlynn Pennington signs with University of Pikeville

STEVE CORNELIUS I CJ

Pulaski County High School senior Ashlynn Pennington signed to play soccer with the University of Pikeville. This past fall, Pennington led the Lady Maroons soccer team with 20 goals and seven assists. On hand for Pennington's signing was, front row from left, Josh Pennington, Lainey Pennington, Ashlynn Pennington, and Crystal Pennington; back row from left, Shaun Schetka, Andrea Jenkins, Dylana Fothergill and Vince Frantz.