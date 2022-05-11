Ashtyn Hines, Brooklyn Marcum help Lady Warriors blast Model

RICHMOND – In a softball game that ended in a score more appropriate for a football game, the Southwestern High School Lady Warriors downed Richmond Model by a count of 22-6.
In the very first at bats on Tuesday, Southwestern sent 14 batters to the plate and scored nine runs to set the pace for their five-inning mercy-rule victory.
Southwestern senior Ashtyn Hines led the way with a hit, three runs batted in, and three runs scored. Senior Brooklyn Marcum had two hits, drove in three runs, and scored four runs.
Alyssa Raleigh had two hits, two runs bated in, and two runs scored. Aimee Johnson had two hits, scored two runs, and drove in one run. Taylor Nelson and Brynn Troxell each had one hit, two runs batted in, and one run scored. Jordyn McDonald had one hit, scored three runs, and drove in a run. Sidney Hansen had two hits, drove in a run, and scored a run. Lexi Martin drove in two runs and scored two runs.
Hansen and McDonald shared the work in the pitcher's circle.
Southwestern (16-5) will host Corbin High School on Thursday.
