Kentucky Christian University signee Aubrey Daulton has been selected to represent the United States in an upcoming Basketball Tournament in Barcelona, Spain on June 19 through June 27. Daulton was selected a year ago in June 2022, for her play in Louisville, Ky., at the Run for the Roses Tournament. She was playing for her travel team the Southern KY Starz, which is based in Glasgow, Ky.
The Run for the Roses is the largest travel tournament in the nation and arguably the biggest stage for girl’s college basketball prospects with 1,700 teams participating last year. Throughout the tourney, Daulton gained notice by the selection committee. The committee finalized their selection after Daulton’s last game, where she compiled an impressive stat line of 23 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, and 4 steals from the point guard position.
The selection committee stated after the game, “We were impressed with her ability to see the floor, push the tempo, get to the rim, as well as her man-to-man defensive intensity. She plays a multitude of positions, and we want versatility in our players to fill multiple roles and push the tempo. We will play seven games [in Barcelona] in nine days and versatility is very important.”
When asked about her trip to Barcelona Daulton stated, ”It‘s a big honor to represent my nation in an international setting. I am very excited that God has given me this opportunity. It is one thing to play high school and the summer college exposure leagues, but it’s going to be very exciting to play internationally. I have been told it is very physical.”
When asked about her preparation to this point she stated, “I owe a lot to Coach Cornelius Faulkner at Southern KY Starz and Paris Cherry, my skills trainer, for pushing me hard. I’ve had others that have also mentored me along the way, It’s just time to go play and compete.”
Daulton will be joined in Barcelona by players that have signed scholarships at the NAIA and D2 levels from California, Arizona, Kansas, Florida, and Texas, to name a few.
She stated, “Basketball has given me a lot of opportunities and friends in different states, and now I have a chance to build friendships on the other side of the world.”
Daulton helped lead the Pulaski County High School basketball team to a record of 47-17 in the last two seasons with a 47th District title in 2023 and two 12th Region Tournament appearances. Daulton was the second leading scorer for the Lady Maroons in 2023 at 8.3 points per game and the second leading rebounder at 5.1 boards per game. She had the second most three-point goals at 30 and the highest three-point shooting percentage at 36.6%, which was also one of the best in the 12th Region.
Daulton was named to the All 47th District team, all 12th Region Tournament Team, the Commonwealth Journal All-County Team, 12th Region Sports All-Star Team, and twice named JET2SPORTS Eastern KY All Star Team.
When Daulton returns from Barcelona, she will be heading to Kentucky Christian University to start preparing for collegiate basketball play in the Appalachian Athletic Conference this fall.
