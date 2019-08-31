Audrey Anderson scores her first collegiate soccer goal

ROCHESTER, Mich. - The Somerset High School girls soccer all-time leading scorer Audrey Anderson scored her first goal of her Division-1 collegiate career on Thursday. Anderson, a freshman forward on the Eastern Kentucky University women's soccer team, gave the Colonels an early lead when she rebounded her own saved shot and scored in the fourth minute to put the Colonels up, 1-0, in their road game with Oakland University.
"I'm so happy for Audrey," EKU head coach Matt Cosinuke stated. "She's been playing at a high level and she deserved that goal."
Anderson, who graduated from Somerset High School last spring, was the leading high school goal scorer in the state of Kentucky during her freshman season in 2015. Anderson was named second team All-State in 2018, and honorable mention All-State in 2017. Anderson helped lead the Lexington F.C. to a Kentucky State Cup Championship in 2017.
