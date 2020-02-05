Austin Barnes signs with Lindsey Wilson College

Southwestern High School senior Austin Barnes signed to play football at Lindsey Wilson College. This past fall, Barnes rushed for 547 yards and scored six touchdowns. Barnes led the Warriors with 143 tackles with 13 for losses, and one fumble recovery. On hand for Austin Barnes signing to Lindsey Wilson was, front row from left, Teri Upchurch, Austin Barnes, Christian Barnes, and Chris Barnes; back row from left, Matt Norris, Mark Payne, Lexie Barnes, and Jason Foley.
featured
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.