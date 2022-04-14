Austin Shearer named Wayne County girls basketball coach

MONTICELLO – Wayne County High School announced the hiring of Austin Shearer as its next Girls’ Head Basketball Coach. Shearer is only the seventh different head coach in the history of the girls' program.
Shearer comes to the girls' program after being an assistant with the boys' program for the last four seasons where he was in charge of the middle school program and the high school junior varsity program. This past season, Austin led the eighth-grade team to the KBC State Championship.
“Wayne County Schools and Wayne County Athletics are very excited about Austin being named our next girl’s coach. Coach Shearer brings knowledge of the game and experience to our basketball program. Coach Shearer’s passion and enthusiasm for the game of basketball is contagious. Our student-athletes are fortunate to have him as their head coach” stated District Athletic Director Kevin Jones.
Coach Shearer is a 2011 graduate of Wayne County High School. Austin was a member of the 2011 12th Region Championship team and helped lead the Cardinals to an Elite 8 appearance in the KHSAA Sweet 16. During his playing career, he scored 1,834 points and pulled down 801 rebounds. He led the state in in free throw shooting his senior year at 88.2 percent, making 40 consecutive at one point (which is a school record). His senior season team is tied with the most team wins in school history at 31.
“Austin sees the Wayne County Sports program as an extension of his own family. He has the mindset to continue the level of championship basketball, that we have come to expect at Wayne County. But he also uses the game to teach life lessons outside of basketball that help mold our youth for their future, and that was important moving forward” stated principal Steve Thompson.
Austin is a graduate of Lindsey Wilson College and is currently working on his Master’s Degree through the University of the Cumberlands. He currently teaches Science at the Wayne County Middle School.
Austin is married to the former Bethany Wright who coaches Middle School Cheer. They have one son, Myles.
