Pulaski County High School senior Austyn Crawford signed to swim at the University of the Cumberlands.This past swim season, Crawford won a regional title in the girls 50-yard freestyle. Crawford was also region runner-up in girls 100-yard freestyle. Crawford won the 50-yard regional crown back in 2019, and was regional runner-up in both the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle in 2020. In her varsity swimming carer, Crawford has garnered two regional titles and has six regional runner-up finishes. On hand for Austyn Crawford's signing was, front row from left, Lewis Misinay, Austyn Crawford, and Lauren Vonlinger; back row from left, Travis Crawford and Kristi Crawford.
Austyn Crawford signs with Cumberlands
