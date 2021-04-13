Austyn Crawford wins swimming regional title

RUSSELL SPRINGS – Pulaski County High School senior Austyn Crawford won regional title in the girls 50-yard freestyle event in the Region 3 Swimming and Diving Championships.
Crawford was timed at 25.39 to win the 50 freestyle. Crawford was also region runner-up in girls 100-yard freestyle with a time of 55.64.
Crawford won the 50-yard regional crown back in 2019, and was was regional runner-up in both the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle in 2020. In her varsity swimming carer, Crawford has garnered two regional titles and has five regional runner-up finishes.
Pulaski County eighth-grader Tobias Misinay placed third in the boys 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:19.45. Misinay placed fourth in the boys 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:59.10.
Somerset junior Abby Ford placed fourth in the girls 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:26.19. Ford placed seventh in the 100-yard butterfly with a clocking of 1:05.17.
Pulaski County senior Evan Cherry placed fourth in the boys 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.18.
Somerset junior Jo May placed fifth in the girls 50-yard freestyle with a time of 27.56. May placed eighth in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:03.92.
Somerset junior Lucy McArthur placed eighth in the girls 50-yard freestyle with a time of 29.49. McArthur placed eighth in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:18.77.
Pulaski County sophomore Ellen Cherry placed ninth in the girls 50-yard freestyle with a time of 30.64.
Pulaski County junior Daniel Dalton placed 10th in the boys 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.19.
Pulaski County boys 200-yard medley relay team of Jon David Baird, Evan Cherry, Tobias Misinay and Daniel Dalton placed seventh with a time of 2:05.2.
The Pulaski County boys 200-yard freestyle relay team of Daniel Dalton, Tobias Misinay, Hayden Browning and Evan Cherry placed fifth with a time of 1:43.87.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
