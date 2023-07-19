Incoming Somerset freshman Austyn Lawless already had a massive accolade before donning the Briar Jumpers’ uniform, competing at the Kentucky Future Stars game over the summer. Now, Lawless can add another accolade just a few weeks before the start of football in the Commonwealth.
Lawless was named to the Prepredzone.com Class of 2027 offensive standouts list following the Kentucky Future Stars game, ranking number four on the list. Talking about the freshman, they noted that he made a big impact on both sides of the ball during the Kentucky Future Stars game, using his knowledge and athleticism among other things to make a difference. They also noted what stands out most about Lawless is his ‘unmatched’ strength, his ability to read the opposing defense and his consistency on offense.
First-year head coach Clay Clevenger seems to have a weapon on the line in the young freshman. with Lawless hoping to make an impact in his debut varsity season.
