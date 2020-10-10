Autumn Kammer, Wayne County blank Russell County

Russell Springs - The Wayne County High School girls soccer team blanked the Lady Lakers of Russell County on Thursday evening. The Lady Cards downed the homestanding Lady Lakers by a score of 10-0.
Wayne County senior Shelby Bell scored four goals for the rare 'haul'. Senior Rylee Keith scored two goals and had an assist in the game.
Senior Autumn Kammer, freshman Jasmine Davis, senior Hayley Bertram and sophomore Aileen Domingues all scored one goal each. Bertram also added an assist in the contest.
Lady Cards junior keeper Xaviea West had two saves in the shutout win.
Wayne County (4-3) is scheduled to play Casey County on Saturday, Oct. 10. The Cardinals will open play in the 48th District Girls Soccer Tournament on Monday, Oct. 12, against McCreary Central at Southwestern High School.
