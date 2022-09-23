On Friday afternoon, sisters Ayden and Alyce Smiddy signed to continue their athletic and educational pursuits at the University of the Cumberlands, with family and friends present for the signing.
Alyce Smiddy has been a member of the highly-ranked Southwestern Warriors cheering program for several years, and will be continuing her cheerleading career for the Patriots.
Ayden Smiddy has been a member of three 12th Region Championship teams at Southwestern and has scored 735 points in her varsity career as a Warrior, and will play her college ball as a Patriot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.