Ayden & Alyse Smiddy college signing

Sisters Ayden and Alyse Smiddy both signed on Friday to continue their athletic careers at the University of the Cumberlands, alongside family and coaches.

Back row: Kayla Hall, Michelle Marcum, Rick Reeves, Junior Molden, RJ Conroy, Casey Dalton

Front row: Alexa Smiddy, Ayden Smiddy, Alyse Smiddy, Sherry Smiddy, Gary Smiddy

 Jacob Pratt | CJ

On Friday afternoon, sisters Ayden and Alyse Smiddy signed to continue their athletic and educational pursuits at the University of the Cumberlands, with family and friends present for the signing.

Alyse Smiddy has been a member of the highly-ranked Southwestern Warriors cheering program for several years, and will be continuing her cheerleading career for the Patriots.

Ayden Smiddy has been a member of three 12th Region Championship teams at Southwestern and has scored 735 points in her varsity career as a Warrior, and will play her college ball as a Patriot.

