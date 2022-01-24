Southwestern High School junior Ayden Smiddy scored a game-high 23 points against Simon Kenton High School. Also, Smiddy nailed four three-pointers, had six rebounds and six assists.
Ayden Smiddy named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
