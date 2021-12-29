Ayden Smiddy scores 27 in Lady Warriors' win

Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Heavy thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.