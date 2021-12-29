Ayden Smiddy scores 27 in Lady Warriors' win

Southwestern High School junior point guard Ayden Smiddy put on a 'show' in the Lady Warriors' 57-38 win over Indian Lake OH on Wednesday in the Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic.
Smiddy scored a game-high 27 points, hit five shots from beyond the arc, had two blocks and two steals.
Kinsley Molden and Payton Acey scored nine points each. Acey had five rebounds and blocked three shots, while Molden had four assists and three rebounds.
Jessalyn Flynn and Makayla Noritis scored six points each. Flynn had four rebounds, while Noritis had five rebounds and blocked four shots.
Southwestern (11-4) will host Franklin County on Monday, Jan. 3.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.