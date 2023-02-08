A rematch of an Elite 8 matchup from last season was on tap for Tuesday, as the Lady Warriors of Southwestern traveled to Franklin County to face off against the Lady Flyers. The game was hard-fought by both sides, as expected for a game between two teams fully expecting to be at the Sweet 16 again this season. The Warriors found themselves down two with only seconds remaining on the clock. Ayden Smiddy got the ball and fired up a shot at the buzzer from way downtown and drilled it, giving Southwestern a 52-51 victory.
Southwestern was led by a double-double from Payton Acey, who had 17 points and 10 rebounds, as well as 14 points from Smiddy. Kaylee Young added eight points, with Jordyn McDonald adding seven and both Kenzie Williams and Jessalyn Flynn adding three apiece.
The Lady Warriors are now 17-9 this season and will travel across town to Pulaski County to take on the Lady Maroons on Friday, with tip scheduled for 6 p.m.
