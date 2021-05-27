Back Home: Former Lady Maroon McKenzie McCollum named as the new Pulaski County volleyball coach

For McKenzie McCollum, Pulaski County High School is home.
After being away from the local county school for over four years – playing volleyball at Lindsey Wilson College and coaching volleyball in the Adair County School system – McCollum came back to where it all started when she was named the new volleyball coach at Pulaski County High School on Thursday evening.
Growing up, McCollum spent countless hours in the PCHS as a standout Lady Maroons basketball and volleyball player. Now, McCollum will get the opportunity to share her love of volleyball and Pulaski County High School with the current Lady Maroons volleyball players.
"I am so excited to back here at my home," McCollum exclaimed. "Coming back to Pulaski County High School is really special."
But even more special for McCollum is the fact that she will be taking over the program on the heels of her former coach and mentor's retirement from the position. After 19 years and 443 wins, Teresa and Steve Combs stepped away from the program they had built from the ground up.
McCollum not only spent many hours learning the game of volleyball from former Lady Maroon volleyball coach Teresa Combs, but she also played basketball under the direction of the Combs family – Tarah Combs Muntz as her basketball coach, Teresa and Steve Combs as assistant basketball coaches.
"This is a great opportunity that I get to coach after Steve and Teresa Combs," McCollum stated. "They were my mentors from sixth grade and up. Steve (Combs) reached out to me and asked if he could help out in practices. He helped build this program and I am super excited to have him by my side."
After graduating from Pulaski County High School in 2017, McCollum earned an athletic scholarship to play volleyball at Lindsey Wilson College. McCollum played her entire four years of collegiate volleyball for the Lady Blue Raiders.
But it was during her junior year in college that McCollum was asked to be a volleyball coach at Adair County Middle School.
"The opportunity to coach volleyball hit me right in the face," McCollum laughed. "I was just playing volleyball in college. My college coach reached out to me, and told me they needed a coach at the middle school. He thought it would be a great opportunity for me."
"At first, I was not sure how coaching would be, but I really love it now," McCollum said. "Steve and Teresa (Combs) had taught me so much about the game, and with their help it made it easier to transition into that role."
After two years at the middle school level, McKenzie McCollum was hired as the Adair County High School volleyball coach. In her one season coaching at Adair County High School, in 2020, COVID shorten the Lady Indians season drastically with only 14 games played. But even during a COVID-shortened season, McCollum soon found coaching volleyball to be her calling.
"I love the relationships, the attitude and the love the girls have for the game," McCollum explained. "As a coach, seeing those girls faces light up and seeing how much they love the sport is really a great feeling for me."
With COVID hopefully behind us, by the time the fall volleyball season rolls around, McKenzie McCollum is looking forward to seeing fans pack the bleachers in her old high school gymnasium.
"With COVID, the bleachers were sort of empty, and the girls had to sort of bring their own energy," McCollum explained. "But I am excited to hopefully see things get back to normal and getting all the fans in the stands."
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
