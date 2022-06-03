Back-to-Back Softball Region Runners Up

CALEB LOWNDES | CJ
The Southwestern High school softball team finished as 12th region Softball Region runners up for the second straight year. The Lady Warriors finished the season with a 24-6 record and were District 48 Tournament champions.
Ellie Grace Baugh was born and passed away on June 2, 2022. She is survived by her parents, Tyler and Alya Baugh, grandparents Richard and Tara Baugh, Billy and Angela Strunk, aunt Haley Baugh and uncle B.J. Strunk. Ellie Grace leaves behind a host of loving family and friends looking forwar…
Mr. Johnny W. Hargis, Sr. age 87 of Somerset, was born March 5, 1935. He departed this life on May 31st, 2022 in Somerset. Survivors include; a daughter-in-law, Linda Hargis, a granddaughter, Pam (and John) Sawyers, and a good friend, Daniel Carroll. Johnny was a farm worker and an Army vete…
