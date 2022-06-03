Back-to-Back Softball Region Runners Up

CALEB LOWNDES | CJ

The Southwestern High school softball team finished as 12th region Softball Region runners up for the second straight year. The Lady Warriors finished the season with a 24-6 record and were District 48 Tournament champions. 

 Caleb Lowndes

CALEB LOWNDES | CJ

The Southwestern High school softball team finished as 12th region Softball Region runners up for the second straight year. The Lady Warriors finished the season with a 24-6 record and were District 48 Tournament champions.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you