Back-to-Back State Champions

After winning the school's first boys basketball state title last year, the Somerset Christian School Cougars claimed back-to-back state crown this past weekend by winning their second straight Kentucky Christian Athletic Association Boys Basketball State Tournament Championship with an 89-59 win over Trinity.
The KCAA Boys Basketball State Tournament was held at West Jessamine High School in Nicholasville, Ky. The Cougars first opponent was Louisville MICAH, who had upset Assumption, in triple overtime, in the play-in phase of the tournament. MICAH featured their scoring-machine senior, Shawn Marcum, so the Cougars prepared to slow him down and stop the other Micah players from scoring at all.
In the first quarter the Cougars were able to get all of their starters to score, led by Jon Moore and Mason Cunnagin with 4 points each, while Marcum and Dylan Bush were the only two to score for MICAH. But several violations and turnovers kept the Golden Lions in the game and at the end of the first quarter the game was tied 15-15. In the second quarter the Cougars ramped-up the defensive pressure and began to eliminate the first quarter mistakes. Led by Jon Moore's 6 points, Mason's 4 points and three pointers from both Eli Hutchinson and Tristan Moore. The Cougars defense held the Golden Lions to 5 points in the quarter and the Cougars took a 33-20 halftime lead.
The third quarter saw Marcum try to get his team back in the game, scoring 9 points of the Lions 11 points, but it proved to be too little, too late. The Cougars offense was in full gear, as Tristan Moore got hot from 3 point range, making four threes and making 4 of 5 free throws, to out-score MICAH by himself with 16 points. Mason and Jon added 4 each to close out the quarter for the Cougars with a 57 - 31 advantage.
In the final quarter, Marcum (who was awarded the 2020 KCAA Mr. Basketball on Saturday) scored the only points (5) for MICAH, while the Cougars saw 7 players score. Jon Moore led the way with 7 points, before sitting down for the day.
With the 79 - 36 victory the Cougars moved on to the semifinals to face Community Christian on Saturday
On Saturday, the first semifinals of the day promised to be a battle for the ages. Except Community didn't come prepared to battle. The Cougars came out running and creating turnover after turnover. Once again all five starters scored, this time being led by Mason Cunnagin 10 points, Tristan Moore added 7 points and Jon Moore scored 4. At the end of the first it was Cougars 23, Crusaders 5. The second quarter was much closer as the Cougars and Crusaders played tougher defense and traded baskets, Jon led the Cougars with 6 of the 12 points and Elijah Phillips had 7 of the Crusaders 11 points.
The second half saw the Cougars push their lead out in each quarter. Jon Moore continued to get himself to the rim, scoring 17 of his 27 points in the second half. Eli Hutchinson add 9 of his 12 points also in the second half. Phillips and Jonah House tried to keep the Crusaders in the game, but despite their best efforts the Cougars took the game, 78 -45 to advance to the Championship game.
The second semifinal game saw rival Trinity playing the #2 seed Bethel Christian Blue Flames. Both teams played hard and the score went back and forth. At the end of regulation the teams were tied. In overtime the Trinity Titans made their free throws to advance to the final to face the Cougars.
For the fifth time this season the Cougars and Titans would face-off.
"There is lot of respect for each other, but there is also now love-loss between them," Somerset Christian boys basketball coach Kirk Stickley stated. "When the ball goes up, the war begins and this was no different."
But the one thing that was different for the Cougars was that Eli Hutchinson came out on fire. Hitting 3-for-3 from three-point range, the senior point guard kept the Titans from collapsing on the inside which opened up the paint for Mason Cunnagin (8 points). Once again all five Cougar starters scored in the first quarter.
"Trinity has always tried to figure out how to stop us, they've used junk defenses all year long," Stickley stated. "This year the focus has been to stop Tristan Moore. The only problem with this kind of thinking is that the other four players know how to score too! So what are you going to do about them? They never have figured out how to stop all 5 of my starters."
At the end of the first quarter the Cougars held a 25-16 lead. The second quarter saw Jon Moore leading the Cougars with 9 points, Tristan Moore scoring 5 and Aaron Crubaugh getting two stick-backs to contribute 4 points. Joseph Waters kept the Titans close with 10 points, but at the half the Cougars lead had expanded out to 15, at 45-30.
In the second half the Cougars could smell that second state championship and turned up the heat in the form of Tristan Moore. Tristan scored 13 of his 27 points in the 3 quarter. Mostly because Trinity scrapped their junk defense and went to a zone. Tristan had 3 threes in the quarter, Eli added another one to his game as the Cougars outscored the Titans 25-17 and extended their lead to 23 points, at 70-47. The fourth quarter was anti-climatic, Tristan and Eli added their 5 three-pointer of the game and the Cougars cruised to an 89-59 victory.
With the win the Cougars became the second team in the history of the KCAA to go back-to-back state champions. The Cougars also finished KCAA play undefeated.
"The accomplishments of this team are amazing," Stcikley exclaimed. "We give all the glory to our God, who has blessed us beyond measure. The hard work, the countless hours of practice have definitely paid off. The legacy they leave behind is the kind of beacon that will guide future SCS teams. I have loved coaching these seniors and they will always be in my heart as the Championship Cats."
Jon Moore and Tristan Moore were named to the KCAA All-State Team. For the tournament Mason Cunnagin, Tristan Moore were placed on the All-Tournament team and Jon Moore, for the second year in a row, was named MVP of the State Tournament. The Cougars finish their season with an overall record of 26-2, a new school record for wins in a season.
The Cougars will travel Tuesday to Dayton, TN to participate in the NACA basketball tournament.
