Bailee Oakes named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Somerset wrestler Bailee Oakes pinned every girl she wrestled in the Havoc at the Hive. Oakes won a singlet for most outstanding performer in her Girls Intermediate 10U 50-55 weight class.

