Somerset wrestler Bailee Oakes pinned every girl she wrestled in the Havoc at the Hive. Oakes won a singlet for most outstanding performer in her Girls Intermediate 10U 50-55 weight class.
featured alert urgent
Bailee Oakes named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
William Sears, 81, of Somerset, Kentucky passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Pulaski Funeral Home. Pulaski Funeral Home is honored to assist the family.
Melodie Sue Phelps, age 58, Died Saturday, Funeral Wednesday 12:00 p.m. New's Monticello. Visit after 5 Tuesday. ONLINE CONDOLENCES & INFO AT www.news-monticello.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Somerset man pardoned by Bevin is arrested again
- Trial date set for Tennessee man charged in fatal wreck
- Giddeon Brainard named Player of the Year
- Somerset native Alex Pence joins mayor's race
- Pulaski County’s win streak at 20
- Eddie Girdler seeks return to Somerset mayor's office
- Teacher adopts autistic child
- Man accused of shooting brother arrested after four months
- Science Hill Superintendent Dyehouse eyes spot on Pulaski Fiscal Court
- Wolf Creek Dam allocated $207.45 million in federal funding
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.