Barek Williams, Aiden Wesley both homer in 20-4 Pulaski win

STANFORD – The Pulaski County High School baseball team pounded out 14 hits and scored a whopping 20 runs in their 20-4 victory over Lincoln County High School on Tuesday.
Pulaski County junior Aiden Wesley and sophomore Barek Williams both slammed home runs in the game, while sophomore Chance Todd hit a triple for the Maroons. Williams hit his two-run homer in the top of the fourth inning, while Wesley hit a solo homer in the fifth inning. Chance Todd hit his two-RBI triple in the first frame.
For the game, Barek Williams drove in four runs and scored two runs. Senior Kaleb Adams had two hits, drove in two runs and scored two runs. Chance Todd drove in two runs and scored two runs. Sophomore Kamryn Hargis had two hits and scored two runs.
Aiden Wesley had two hits and scored three runs. Sophomore Brady Cain had two hits, drove in two runs and score two runs. Junior Dallas Davis drove in two runs and scored a run. Sophomore Jace Frye drove in two runs and scored a run.
Pulaski County (14-10) will host Whitley County High School on Thursday.
