For the second straight year, the Pulaski County Maroons featured two players of the year, as seniors Barek Williams and Cayden Lancaster have been named the Commonwealth Journal’s Co-Players of the Year for the 22-23 season. The Maroons won their first 12th Region Tournament since 2017 and a huge reason was the continued growth of Lancaster, as he increased his scoring average by about five a game, and the return to form for Williams, as he has spent the better part of the past two years with injuries. Both Williams and Lancaster wound up with the same amount of total points scored with 664 points. Lancaster was also the team’s leading rebounder with 5.6 per game, while Williams had 4.7 per game to rank third on the Maroons. Additionally, Lancaster led the Maroons with 72 made three-pointers.
Carson Fraley
The freshman point guard for the Maroons makes the All-County team after a tremendous second year in the starting lineup in which he scored a total of 429 points. Fraley showed poise running the show for the 12th Region Champions and was also second on the team in rebounding with 180 for the season.
Indred Whitaker
The Somerset junior sharpshooter makes the All-County team for the second straight season after scoring 18.5 points per game, for a total of 482. Whitaker was the leading scorer of the Jumpers and was a threat from deep, making a total of 92 three-pointers at a 44.9% clip, while also being one of the top free throw shooters in the county at 83.9%.
Ben Godby
The other half of the Somerset junior duo also makes the All-County team after exploding in his junior season. Godby was the second leading scorer on the team with a 17.8 points per game average for a total of 463 points. Godby was also the leading rebounder on the team, averaging 6.1 per contest.
Eli Meece
The Southwestern senior sensation set the all-time single game scoring record for the Warriors early in the season when he dropped 50 in a triple overtime victory and now Meece has made the All-County team for a second straight season. Meece averaged 16.6 points per game this season, for a total of 498, to lead the Warriors and hit 80 three-pointers.
Connor Hudson
The Southwestern junior spent the beginning of the year coming off of the bench but moved into the starting lineup later in the season. He was the second leading scorer on the Warriors with 10.1 points per game for a total of 294 over the course of the season.
Noah Brummett
The Somerset Christian senior was one of the leading scorers in the area, averaging 19.6 per game for a total of 530 points. Brummett was also one of the top rebounders in the area, averaging 7.3 per game.
Honorable Mention
Brysen Dugger
The defensive stopper for the Maroons, Dugger wasn’t the biggest scorer but he was constantly given the assignment of guarding the opposing team’s best player.
Aedyn Absher
The Briar Jumper freshman averaged a total of nine points per game in his first year in the starting lineup and was a constant threat from three-point range.
JJ Hutchinson
The Southwestern senior averaged 8.1 points per game and was a calming presence on the court for the Warriors, usually anchoring the point guard position for them.
Ethan Warren
The Somerset Christian junior averaged 13.6 points per game and was the second leading scorer on the Cougars.
Elijah Brummett
The sophomore for Somerset Christian took a big step forward in his sophomore season and averaged 11.6 points per game.
