Basketball post-season play begins

After three months of regular-season basketball action, the real season is about to begin as post-season district tournaments kick off around the state of Kentucky on Monday, Feb. 24.
Pulaski County High School and Somerset High School will make the journey to Rockcastle County High School for the 47th District Tournaments, while Southwestern High School will host the 48th District Tournaments at the Wigwam.
Here is a preview of all the local basketball action this upcoming week:
47th District Girls Basketball
Tournament
The Casey County Lady Rebels look to be the heavy favorites in the tournament, and unfortunately the Somerset High School Lady Jumpers will have to play the Lady Rebels in the opening round. Lady Jumpers' first-year coach Casey Rexroat will have to pull off the upset against his former team if he has any hopes extending the Lady Jumpers 2019-20 season.
In their two regular-season meetings, Somerset (15-14) fell to Casey County (23-6) both times by scores of 75-48 and 67-34. The Lady Rebels have been ranked in state's top-10 for most of the season.
The Pulaski County Lady Maroons open their 47th District Tournament play against tourney-host Rockcastle County (22-7). The Two teams split their regular season match-ups. Pulaski County (18-11) downed the Lady Rockets in Mt. Vernon by a score of 56-47, but lost at home to Rockcastle County, 56-50, three weeks later.
The opening round games will be played on Monday, Feb. 24, and the girls championship game will be played on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
48th District Girls Basketball
Tournament
For the eighth straight year, the Southwestern High School Lady Warriors earned the top-seed and will await the winner of the Wayne County (15-13) and McCreary Central (10-18) game. Southwestern (23-5) defeated McCreary Central easily in both their regular season match-ups - 75-38 and 75-22. However, Southwestern lost their first 48th District game in over seven years in a 55-49 loss in Monticello. Earlier in the season, Southwestern had no problems downing Wayne County in the Wigwam by a score of 65-37.
The Girls 48th District Tournament championship game will be contested on Thursday, Feb. 27
47th District Boys Basketball
Tournament
Just like in the girls parings, Pulaski County (23-5) will take on Rockcastle County (8-20) and Somerset (23-5) will take on Casey County (3-27) in the opening rounds game. More than likely, Somerset and Pulaski County will advance out of the opening round and meet up in the district championship game for the third straight year.
Pulaski County downed Rockcastle County in their two previous meetings by scores of 85-56 and 74-46. Somerset downed Casey County in the two regular season games by scores of 80-43 and 78-46.
Assuming Pulaski County and Somerset advance to the finals, the two locals teams should stage another classic battle. Somerset downed Pulaski County 72-52 at the PCHS gym, but the Maroons downed Somerset 71-56 at the Briar Patch.
The Boys 47th District Tournament first-round games will be played on Tuesday, Feb. 25, and the championship game will be played on Thursday, Feb. 27.
48th District Boys Basketball
Tournament
Southwestern High School (16-13) will have to play McCreary Central (9-19) in the opening round for a chance to meet up with Wayne County (17-12) in the finals. While Southwestern downed the Raiders 76-54 and 47-40 in their two regular-season games, McCreary Central ended the Warriors ' season last year in the opening round of the 48th District Tourney.
If Southwestern was to get by McCreary Central they would take on Wayne County in the finals, who they split their regular season games with. Southwestern won in Wayne County 69-64, while Wayne County won 75-70 at the Wigwam. Wayne County has won the last two 48th District Tournament crowns.
Southwestern and McCreary Central boys will play on Tuesday, Feb. 25, and the 48th District Tournament championship game will be played on Friday, Feb. 28.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
