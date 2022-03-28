Pulaski County High School senior Baylee McQueen won the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Region 9 individual archery title with a score of 295. McQueen hit 25 center circles and improved her score by 11 points from the NASP State Tournament.
featured alert urgent
Baylee McQueen named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
Most Popular
Articles
- Pulaski woman gets 70 months for federal drug charge
- Keck, Girdler spar over University of Somerset
- Science Hill School thinking about coach with medical emergency
- Longtime pastor passes away at 74
- Pastor Harold Brown passes away at 80
- Somerset man accused of sex offender registry violation
- State employees will get pay raises
- Pyles is new Burnside Tourism Director
- 10 years recommended for Science Hill man in theft cases
- Senate pushes spending plan calling for state worker raises
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.