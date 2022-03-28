Baylee McQueen named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Pulaski County High School senior Baylee McQueen won the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Region 9 individual archery title with a score of 295. McQueen hit 25 center circles and improved her score by 11 points from the NASP State Tournament.

