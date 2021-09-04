Beechwood too much for Briar Jumpers

FORT MITCHELL -- The Somerset Briar Jumpers (1-2) ran into an absolute buzzsaw Friday in Fort Mitchell in a 49-0 loss to Beechwood (3-0) and its fifth-year senior quarterback Cameron Hergott.
The reigning Kentucky Mr. Football and Eastern Kentucky University signee was as good as advertised against the Briar Jumpers, throwing for three touchdowns and running for two more as the Tigers remained undefeated and unscored on for the season.
The Jumpers turned in a much-improved showing over their season opening loss to Lincoln County, but it wasn't enough against the powerful Tigers.
Beechwood scored on two of its first three plays of the game.
Hergott broke off a 67-yard touchdown run on the first play of the contest and on the Tigers' next possession hit Tanner Jackson with a 32-yard strike to put Beechwood on top 14-0 and they never looked back.
Somerset put together a good drive on its next possession but came up empty.
Trailing 14-0, junior quarterback Josh Gross led the Jumpers on an 11-play drive, including a big 7-yard fourth-down pass to senior tight end Michael Hawkins, to get down to the Tiger 11-yard line.
But the Jumpers failed to get on the board when senior Christian Whitis' 28-yard field goal was just wide of the upright.
Hergott then went to work again.
He broke a tackle at the line of scrimmage on the very next play and raced 80 yards down the sideline to give the Tigers a 21-0 lead.
After the Tigers picked off a Gross pass on Somerset's next possession, it only took Beechwood three plays to extend its lead to 28-0 on a short touchdown run.
The Tigers extended the lead to 35-0 inside the final three minutes of the half on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Hergott to Carson Craycraft.
The Briar Jumpers had another opportunity to get on the scoreboard before the half, putting together a nine-play drive.
On the strength of big runs by Guy Bailey and Kam Hughes and receptions by Bailey, Hawkins and Hayden Dick, the Jumpers drove to the Tigers' three-yard line but couldn't push the ball into the endzone before time ran out.
Beechwood added two more third quarter scores on a 37-yard interception return TD by Parker Mason and a 42-yard Hergott to Mitchell Berger touchdown pass to extend the lead to 49-0 heading into the fourth quarter.
With the clock running in the fourth quarter, freshman quarterback Josh Bruner put together a 10-play drive on the Jumpers' final possession.
But once again, the Tigers held the Briar Jumpers out of the endzone to preserve the shutout, stopping Somerset at the 2-yard line as time ran out.
The final stats for the game were a lot closer that the final score.
Beechwood finished the game with 262 total yards, 100 yards on the ground and 162 yards through the air.
The Briar Jumpers finished with 248 total yards, 170 through the air and 78 on the ground.
Gross was 16-24 passing for 141 yards and three interceptions, while Bruner was 3-4 for 29 yards.
Dick lead the receiving corps with four catches for 67 yards, while Hawkins hauled in six passes for 32 yards.
Bailey added five catches for 30 yards and Josh Cimala had a catch for 12 yards.
Bailey led the Jumpers in rushing with nine carries for 26 yards, while Hughes had three carries for 25 yards and senior Chase Doan had seven carries for seven yards before leaving the game with an injury in the second quarter.
Whitis also had a good game for the Jumpers' special teams, pinning the Tigers deep in their own territory with several great punts.
Somerset will try for its second win of the season on Friday when they host 0-2 Paintsville at the Clark Field.
