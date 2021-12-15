Bekah Clark named top female soccer player

With an ample amount of individual girls soccer talent in the local area, many athletes were deserving of recognition on the Commonwealth Journal All-County Team this fall. Also, many of the top players were deserving of the honor of the Commonwealth Journal Player of the Year.
But one individual stood out above the rest for the top honor.
Southwestern High School senior Bekah Clark was named the Commonwealth Journal 2021 Girls Soccer Player of the Year - not only for her outstanding play this past fall but for her consistent high level of play throughout her career as a Lady Warrior.
Clark, who was named to her fourth consecutive CJ All-County team, dished out 23 assists this past fall - which ranked her 11th on the state. Clark scored 21 goals, and ended her high school career as the Lady Warriors' all-time soccer assist leader with 62.
"Bekah had a remarkable final year in what is an outstanding career at Southwestern," stated Southwestern High School girls soccer coach Nick Stringer. "She was the leader of our offense despite being third on our team in goals scored, and our team ranked fourth in the state in scoring with and number one in scoring margin."
"I have coached many good goal scorers at Southwestern, but have never coached someone who is better at creating goals for her team as Bekah Clark," Stringer vaunted. "We all knew that when the attack broke down or was sputtering, we could get the ball to Bekah's feet and she could make something out of nothing. Her dribbling skills and her vision draws multiple defenders to her while her knack for finding open players and ability to finish in tight spaces makes her hard to double team. Teams had to decide if they wanted Bekah to be a shooter or a passer, but this season she was extremely efficient at both."
Challenging for the Player of the Year honor was Clark's junior teammate Carinne Souders, who was named the Commonwealth Journal Girls Soccer Player of the Year last season as a sophomore.
For the second straight year, Souders led the county in scoring with 32 goals - ranking her 25th in the state. Souders also had 15 assists, and ranked 23rd in the state in total scoring with 79 total points.
"Carinne had another incredible year scoring goals for us," Stringer stated. "She was already one of the best athletes on the team, however she dedicated her entire offseason to working with our strength and conditioning coach to improve her strength and speed. You could tell from day-one of preseason that she was going to go to another level this year."
"Carinne has the perfect blend of speed, strength, and technical ability to be a dominant forward," Stringer added. "In the past, she relied on the power of her shooting to score goals, but this season she improved her finesse finishing and added the ability to finish goals in the air. She is extremely dedicated to improving herself as a player and never satisfied."
Southwestern senior Ella Vaught was named to her second straight CJ All-County Team. At the center back position, Vaught anchored the Lady Warriors' defense - which ranked ninth in the state in goals allowed. Despite her defensive position, Vaught scored an offensive goal and was credited with two assists.
"Ella is a four-year starter on our back line and has played nearly every important minute for us for her entire high school career," Stringer stated. "She was the heart and soul of our defense. Because of the nature of her position, she has not received near the accolades or credit as some of her peers, but she has been as important to our success the past four years as anyone."
"Ella is a great athlete with strength and speed to shut down the state's best forwards," stated Stringer. "She has booming goal kicks and free kicks. While her tangible skills are impressive, it's the non-tangibles that set her apart from other players. Ella's leadership drove this team to give every ounce of energy they had each game. She provided as much direction and input in the halftime adjustments as I do. Her mood is always upbeat and consistent at every practice and every game."
Southwestern senior Kelsey Miller was another of the Lady Warriors' high-scoring forwards. Miller, who was named to her second straight CJ All-County Team, scored 28 goals and dished out 14 assists.
"Kelsey had another fantastic season scoring goals for us, but also became much more involved in the attack with a career-high 14 assists," Stringer stated. "Kelsey was a dynamic player wide on the left for us. She has the ability to use both feet which made her a nightmare for opposing defenses. If they forced her wide, she could get to the inline and cross the ball with her left foot. If they forced her middle she was able to consistently finish to the back post with her right."
Southwestern senior Kate Hutchinson was a huge part of the Lady Warriors' state-ranked defense. As a defensive left back, Hutchinson was still credited with a goal and two assists back.
"Kate was our final piece in the back line this season, making a position of uncertainty into a position of strength," Stringer stated. "She had played exclusively in the midfield in her previous two varsity seasons, but we asked her to make the switch this season because of a small formation shift. Her ability to seamlessly transition to the back line really freed our team up to become more offensive minded. She had the ability to play on either the left or right side and was instrumental in the regional tournament by shutting down one half to the field."
Somerset junior Jolie May made her second straight CJ All-County Team. At midfield, May scored 18 goals and had two assists for the Lady Jumpers.
"Jo anchored the center of the field for us this year," stated Somerset High School girls soccer coach Steve Watkins. "She is extremely athletic, has a strong soccer knowledge, is able to shut down opposing offenses, while still finding ways to create scoring opportunities. She is the engine that drives our team."
Somerset junior Grace Bruner was named to her second straight CJ All-County Team. Grace Bruner led the Lady Jumpers with 31 goals scored.
"Grace is a driven athlete and individual," Watkins stated. "She drew great attention from opposing defenses, but still was able to produce as the team's leading scorer."
Somerset junior Kate Bruner was also named to her second straight All-County Team. Kate Bruner had a balanced offensive attack with 14 goals and 12 assists.
"Kate has matured into a solid midfielder, causing havoc with her relentless effort and physical play," Watkins stated. "She is an 18-to-18 player, making her presence known across the entirety of the field."
Somerset freshman Tori Robertson made the jump from middle school soccer to high school soccer without a problem. Robertson scored 16 goals and had 16 assists in her first year on the Lady Jumpers varsity team.
"I would argue that Tori is the top technical player in the area," Watkins vaunted. "She has a composed handle on the ball and every time she has possession there is a true threat for scoring opportunities."
Somerset senior Rachel Tomlinson was named to her second straight CJ All-County Team for her defensive skills. Mainly used as a defender, Tomlinson still managed to scored three goals on the year.
"Rachel was the anchor of our defense and was what every coach hopes for in a senior leadership," Watkins stated.
Pulaski County junior Maddie Sexton was named to her third straight CJ All-County Team. Maddie Sexton led the Lady Maroons with 12 goals scored.
"Maddie Sexton overcame multiple injuries this season while continuing to provide support at all team activities and lead the team in scoring," stated Pulaski County High School girls soccer coach Chris Fabrizio.
Pulaski County High School junior Allie Sexton made her second straight CJ All-County Team. Allie Sexton scored eight goals and had five assists on the year.
"Allie Sexton excelled at multiple offensive and defensive positions - due to significant injuries continually altering our line-up," Fabrizio stated. "She still led our team in assists."
Pulaski County High School senior Lexi Nicholas was named to her first CJ All-County Team. Nicholas scored three goals and had two assists.
"Lexi solidified the defensive midfield and exemplified leadership on and off the field," Fabrizio said.
Pulaski County senior Camille Powell was named to her second straight CJ All-County Team. Despite playing almost ever position on the field, Powell still managed to scored a team second-best nine goals.
"Camille was placed in multiple new positions this year and was able to turn those opportunities into a positive impact on her teammates," Fabrizio stated.
