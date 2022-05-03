Bella Ellis, Jessie Begley shine in Lady Maroons' win

LANCASTER – Pulaski County High School freshman Bella Ellis homered and drove in four runs off two hits on Monday in the Lady Maroons' 13-0 drubbing of Garrard County.
While Ellis excelled at the plate, senior Jessie Begley dominated in the pitcher's circle with a two-hit shutout in seven innings of work. Begley also struck out eight batters. At the plate, Begley recorded two hits, an RBI, and two runs scored.
Middle schooler Chloe Carroll had one hit, drove in three runs, and scored two runs. Kaelyn Conway had three hits and scored four runs. Shelbi Sellers had two hits, drove in three runs, and scored a run. Riley Reynolds had a hit, two runs scored, and drove in a run. Brittany Thomas had a hit and an RBI.
Pulaski County (16-6) hosts Scott County on Tuesday and will host county rival Southwestern on Thursday.
