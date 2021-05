Bella Ellis

Pulaski County High School freshman Bella Ellis slammed two home runs - including a game-ending grand slam - and drove in five runs in the Lady Maroons' 11-1 win over Russell County High School on Monday. With the Lady Maroons leading 7-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Ellis skied a fly ball over the left field fence for the grand slam walk-off mercy-rule win. Ellis hit a solo homer in the third inning.