Ben Howard homers in Warriors' loss

ALBANY – The Southwestern High School baseball team suffered their fourth straight loss in a 7-2 setback to Clinton County High School on Thursday.
The Warriors were within a run before the Bulldogs scored four unanswered runs in the fifth and sixth innings to come out with the 7-2 win.
Junior Ben Howard led the way for the Warriors with a homer, a double, one RBI, and two runs scored. Kolton Durham, Jonah Brock, and Jayce Gager all had one hit each.
Wyatt Morgan pitched 4.2 innings and stuck out seven batters, while Braden Morrow pitched 1.1 innings and struck out one batter.
Southwestern (8-24) will close out the regular season on Friday at Warrior Stadium against Clay County High School.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor
