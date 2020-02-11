Ben Roberts takes over as Somerset Country Club Golf Pro Shop manager

The Somerset Country Club (SCC) Board of Directors voted to officially accept Ben Roberts as the new Pro Shop Manager.
Ben Roberts grew up in Pulaski County, graduating from Pulaski County High School in 2012, where he played golf for the High School team. He's a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University with a bachelor's degree in Psychology.
He was on the All-County Golf Team in 2011 & 2012. He represented his golf team in the Pulaski County High School Society of Character in 2011 & 2012. He played golf on several junior golf tours including the Musselman Dunne & Southeast Kentucky Junior Golf Tour. He was also invited to play in the Kentucky Junior Masters event in 2012.
He's been a previous member of Somerset County Club between the years 2005 to 2010, then a member of Eagles Nest County Club in Somerset, Ky & Cedar Rapids LLC Golf Course in Brodhead, Ky before rejoining Somerset County Club in 2017, where he's been a great member ever since.
Prior to accepting a position at Somerset County Club, he worked with the foster care system as a residential support staff member for Combs Residential. He will also bring 3 years of Golf Course Pro Shop experience with him, from his time at Eagles Nest County Club in 2010-2012 under Golf Pro Erich Moberly.
Somerset Country Club is a semi-private golf club, located 1216 North Hwy 1247 in the City of Somerset, Kentucky.
Somerset Country Club was built in 1923 as a 9-hole course and was expanded in 1993 to 18-holes, including many of the original holes from the original course design.
With a Par-70, there are many up, down and side hill shots, the course is known as a shot makers course. This course is considered fun and challenging to any type of golfer. The golf course is located on rolling hills with Bermuda Grass Fairways and Bent Grass Greens and is 5,727 Yards Long from the Blue Tees.
According to an interview with Roberts -- conducted by the Board of Directors of Somerset Country Club-- the new Pro Shop Manager aspires to create a beautiful Pro Shop with more inventory, a cleaner environment and will always greet all members and non-members with a smile and great attitude.
"He is young, energetic, knowledgeable and very personable," Board of Directors said. "Ben brings a certain swagger to the job that will ensure [that] the staff will be attentive, and the course will be aesthetically outstanding."
In his new role, Roberts hopes to become better acquainted with the SCC membership.
"It's all about the members and the people coming in and out on a daily basis, that's what makes Somerset County Club go," he said. ". . . Fostering a positive culture and experience for the golfer is my top priority."
