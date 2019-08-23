CINCINNATI - Carl Lawson, who proudly says, "To me, football is life," starts living again Thursday night.
The Bengals run out all their available starters for the first and last time in the preseason at Paul Brown Stadium (7 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) against the Giants and Lawson, their prized pass rusher, steps on the turf for the first time since he tore his ACL on that invisible play against Tampa back on the last Sunday in October. The play was blown dead, but Lawson never dies and when he tried to hold up, well, it was non-contact and bad.
"I will not disclose that information on what it was specifically," says Lawson when asked just how much damage was in there. "But, yeah, it was a tough rehab."
No one wants to talk about what Lawson's knee looked like that night, although the hushed admiration makes it sound like it wasn't your garden variety ACL injury. But everyone wants to talk about his rehab, which, judging by recent practices, has left him as unblockable as he was in his rookie training camp two years ago.
Lawson, as meticulous about his body as he is about his football, relentlessly revived his knee doing what he does best. Working out. His idea of down time at home after an early practice is to stretch and then maybe work on his muscle activation techniques (MAT) while watching Anime.
The ACL tear never had a chance. Lawson won a unanimous decision.
"Carl is a great measuring stick on all aspects inside the building," says defensive tackle Ryan Glasgow. "He's always going to be giving his all making plays and if you're trying to do something right, Carl Lawson is not a bad person to watch … He's so passionate about the game."
The 6-2, 265-pound Lawson dropped an amazing bunch of weight after the surgery, maybe as much as 35 pounds, but he never got lost in bitterness. How awful is this? That was his first play of the game against the Bucs, so he never even got credit for getting hurt.
"It's a lousy situation. But you have to take the positives out of the lousy things in life," Lawson says. "The thing was, I got seven games. I got time to sit there and re-evaluate my game. I'm really interested to see how it translates on the field.
"It's evident on film to myself. I'm very interested to see how it plays outs. I'm not 100 percent sure, but each step I've checked. I've re-evaluated the game. I've trained. I took it to practice. It worked. Now we'll see how it goes in the game and in the season. I really can't tell you what my goals are or any of that stuff. But all I know is I do feel like I'm better than last year."
Maybe some time Thursday when he actually does get to play a snap, Lawson is 100 percent sure. He's pretty convinced right now after marauding through practices at right end. Playing against another team is another deal, but Lawson has already won his share against a first team this summer and he's quite aware he fell off to one sack in those seven games he evaluated.
"I think my main evaluation is I was winning, but I wasn't winning fast enough. Now I feel like I'm winning faster. I feel like I'm half a second faster. That's the thing between a sack and a pressure. And I think overall as a defense we didn't have that many opportunities. We were 31st against the run. If you can't stop the run, you can't rush the passer.
"If I had to put it on myself, I wasn't getting there fast enough. Pressure is one thing. If you want a sack you have to take your game to the next level and I feel like I'm going to be able to do that with the new things I've added. Quickness and angles."
And sleep.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.