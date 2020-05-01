Best boys soccer players over the past decade

Over the past 10 years, there has been a lot of great boys high school soccer players in the local area. The Commonwealth Journal would like to take a shot at our pick for our 12 favorite players in the past decade.
Zack Taylor (Pulaski County 2007-2010) was the 2010 Commonwealth Journal Player of the Year and a four-time CJ All County Team selection. In 2010, Taylor scored 17 goals in 17 games and had seven assists. In 2009, Taylor scored 21 goals in 17 games. Although injured in 2008, Taylor scored 13 goals an had 7 assists. As a freshman, Taylor led the county with 26 goals and 9 assists.
Trevor Herd (Somerset 2008-20110) was the 2010 Commonwealth Journal Player of the Year and a three-time CJ All-County selection. In 2011, Herd scored 9 goals on the season and had 5 assists. Herd's career totals are 50 goals and 13 assists. In 2010, Herd paced Somerset in with 27 goals on the year, finishing 15th in the state in scoring.
Daniel Pitman (Pulaski County 2009-2012) was the 2011 Commonwealth Journal Player of the Year and a three-time All-County selection. Despite playing wing in 2012, Pitman still managed to score five goals and dish out 3 assists for the year. In 2011, Pitman was a huge catalyst for the Maroons, especially in post-season play. Pitman's assist and game-winning goal upset Somerset 2-1 and snapped the Jumpers' string of six straight district titles. In 2009, Pitman recorded six goals and nine assists for the Maroons.
Pedro Herrera (Southwestern 2012-2015) was a two-time Commonwealth Journal Player of the Year (2012 and 2014) and a four-time CJ All-County Team selection. In 2014, Herrera had a huge year for the Warriors notching 27 goals scored on the year to go along with 11 assists. In his sophomore season, Herrera scored 18 goals and dished out 12 assists helping lead his club to another district crown. His freshman year, Herrera led everyone in town in scoring with 23 goals, which was good enough for 15th in the state of Kentucky.
Jose Delgado (Pulaski County 2010-2013) was the 2013 Commonwealth Journal Player of the Year and a two-time All-County Team selection. In 2013, Delgado led the Maroons with 28 goals scored on the year and 4 assists. In his junior season, Delgado came off the bench as a reserve for the majority of the season, yet he tied for scoring honors on his team, notching 12 goals on the year.
Carlos Canella (Somerset 2012-2015) was a three time CJ All-County Team selection and a four-year starter for the Briar Jumpers. In 2015, Canella was an All-District and All-Region selection, scoring six goals on the year while posting 19 assists, and those 19 assists placed Canella in the top 20 in the state of Kentucky in that category. In 2014, Canella led the Briar Jumpers in both scoring and assists, notching 11 goals on the year and 15 assists. In his sophomore season, Canella scored 17 goals on the year to go along with 8 assists.
Logan Dykes (Southwestern 2014-2017) was the 2016 Commonwealth Journal Player of the Year and two-time CJ All-County Team selection. Despite missing his senior year with an injury, Dykes had a huge junior season in 2016 with 27 scored goals and 11 assists. His sophomore season, Dykes played 16 games for the Warriors, scoring eight goals while dishing out four assists.
Matt Jones (Southwestern 2014-2017) was a three-time All-County Team selection, In 2017, Jones led the Warriors with 15 goals and 17 assists, giving him 36 career goals at Southwestern. In 2016, Jones scored 14 goals and dished out 13 assists. In his sophomore season, Jones played in 17 games for the Warriors, scoring two goals while dishing out eight assists.
Derek Arias (Pulaski County, Somerset 2016-2019) was the 2019 Commonwealth Journal Player of the Year and a two-time All-County Team selection. In 2019, Arias was on the top of his game this season with a county-best 22 goals scored, along with 5 assists. Arias scored 47 career goals and dished out 17 career assists. In 2017, Arias had a very good year for Pulaski County scoring 16 goals while notching nine assists.
Riley Crawford (Pulaski County 2014-2017) was the 2017 Commonwealth Journal Player of the Year and a two-time CJ All-County Team selection. In 2017, Crawford tied a Pulaski County single-season scoring mark with 40 goals scored, while handing out 12 assists, and averaging 2.2 goals per contest. Crawford also was named to the 2017 Kentucky Boy's All-State Team as an Honorable Mention selection. In 2016, Crawford 12 goals on the year and handed out six assists, as the Maroons team captain.
Colin Miller (Somerset Christian, Southwestern 2015-2018) was the 2018 Commonwealth Journal Player of the Year and a three-time CJ All-County Team selection. Leading the Warriors to the 2018 regional championship, Miller scored 40 goals and dished out 12 assists. In 2017, Miller led Somerset Christian to a KCAA state title with 51 goals scored, to go along with 17 assists. In his sophomore season, Miller tallied a total of 39 goals and added nine assists for the year, and was named the Most Valuable Player of the KCAA State Tournament.
Johnny May (Somerset 2015-2018) was a three-time CJ All-County Team selection. In 2018, May was the Briar Jumpers' leading scorer this with 12 goals in 18 games, and May had 4 assists. Despite missing several games in 2017 with an injury, May scored 14 goals in 16 games. In 2016, May proved to be one of the county's best defenders.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
