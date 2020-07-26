Beth Bruner returns to Somerset cheer program

The Somerset High School cheerleading program will return a familiar face this upcoming school year. Beth Bruner will take over the Somerset High School cheerleading program, after spending four years coaching at the Division I collegiate level.
Bruner has been involved with the coaching of competitive school cheerleading for over 27 years. Bruner has coached at the high school level for 17 years, with 12 of those years as the Briar Jumpers head cheer coach. Bruner also was the head cheer coach at Eastern Kentucky University for the past four years.
Throughout her illustrious cheer coaching career, Bruner's teams have won five State Cheerleading Titles - three in South Carolina and two in Kentucky. Somerset won 12 All "A" State Cheer Titles and two All "A" In-Game State Titles under Bruner's tutelage. Bruner also led Somerset cheer squads to 11 Regional Titles.
Bruner-coached Somerset teams have placed as high as third in the NHSCC National Cheer Championships. Bruner also led her collegiate teams to as high as third place in the national championships, in both All-Girl and Coed.
"Coach Bruner brings a wealth of experience to the program and Somerset High School is very excited for her to work with SHS again," stated Somerset High School principal Jeff Wesley. "We look forward to Coach Bruner and the team continuing the traditions and success and quality programs."
