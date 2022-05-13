Somerset High School senior Bethanie Hampton signed to play volleyball at the University of the Cumberlands. Hampton had a solid career as a Lady Jumpers volleyball player with 205 kills, in her last three seasons, and 132 digs. This past year, Hampton was one of the Lady Jumpers' top hitters at the net, with 135 kills and 59 blocks. On hand for Hampton's signing to Cumberlands was, back row from left, Rachel Lange, Jesse Hampton, Faith Hampton, Joseph Hampton, Wyatt Hampton, and Jeff Wesley; front row from left, Bethanie Hampton and Jemma Hampton.
Bethanie Hampton signs to play volleyball at the Cumberlands
