LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Tickets for Big Blue Madness will be distributed in less than two weeks.
The annual event will be held at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14 at Rupp Arena, and tickets will be distributed online at ticketmaster.com and in-person at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office on the Avenue of Champions beginning at 9 a.m. on Oct. 2.
The tickets will be distributed for free and a limit of two per household online. A limited amount of control cards with wristbands will be issued for campers at 6 p.m. on Oct. 1. No more than four cards will be distributed per tent. Those with control cards can line up beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 2 for ticket distribution.
Campers who wish to arrive early to claim a tent location can begin arriving at 5 a.m. on Oct. 1.
This year’s camping areas include:
• The southeastern portion of the main entrance of Memorial Coliseum
• Along the east side of Memorial Coliseum and the Joe Craft Center
• Along the east entrance of the main entry way of the Craft Center
• A designated section of the College View Lot (between Wildcat Coal Lodge and Rose Street).
Campers can use the College View or Lindenwalk lots and the Cornerstone Garage after 5 p.m. on Sept. 30.
The UK Sports Network will produce live video stream coverage of the Big Blue Madness Campout with the airing of “Tent City Live” presented by Kinetic by Windstream. Broadcasting outside the Joe Craft Center and Wildcat Coal Lodge, the live stream will air Saturday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. ET on UKathletics.com/tentcitylive and live on the Kentucky men’s basketball Facebook account.
UK Sports Network talent will be on stage for a night of interviews and roundtable discussions previewing the upcoming season. Fans are encouraged to submit questions and comments via Twitter at @UKSportsNetwork to be answered on the broadcast.
UK Athletics also will host a watch party for the UK-Ole Miss football game airing on ESPN at Noon. Campers will also be provided free admission to the 4 p.m. volleyball match inside Memorial Coliseum featuring the reigning five-time Southeastern Conference champions and Alabama.
UK Sports and Campus Marketing partners will also work with UK teams to share food and drinks with campers throughout their stay. While supplies last, LaRosa’s will provide pizza Saturday evening and Coca-Cola products will be available to all campers throughout the weekend. Additionally, Screamin’ Mimi’s will be on-site with salsa samples during the UK-Ole Miss football game.
