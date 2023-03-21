The Somerset Lady Jumpers softball team took the field for the second time this season on Monday evening, welcoming in the Whitley County Colonels. The game was out of reach fast for the visiting Colonels, as the Jumpers scored 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning, anchored by a grand slam by Mollie Lucas. Whitley County ended up scoring seven runs on their own accord but seven more runs by a potent Somerset lineup eventually gave the win to the Jumpers 17-7 after six innings of play.
Jazlynn Shadoan, Mollie Lucas and Kayleigh Bartley all led Somerset with three hits in the contest. Lucas had six RBI's in the win, along with two home runs in the first inning, with both Shadoan and Maddie Lynn contributing three RBI's apiece. An RBI single by Kennadi Asher gave the home team the victory in the bottom of the sixth. Carly Cain struck out six in the victory. Whitley County sophomore Morgan Huddleston led the Colonels with two RBI's.
Somerset starts the season 2-0 and after a home contest against Mercer County on Tuesday, will face their first road test of the season against West Jessamine on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m.
