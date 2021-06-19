Big Talent in a Small Boy

BRONSTON - Cole Workman is your typical seven-year-old boy. He loves to ride his BMX bike and swim in the lake on warm summer days.
However, on most weekends, the 4-foot-2, 56-pound Cole Workman travels at speeds excess of 40 miles per hour and vaults nearly 10 feet off the ground on his 50cc Cobra junior motorcross motorcycle.
After starting to ride motor bikes at the ripe young age of three years old, Cole Workman is now one of the best motocross riders in the nation in his age division. Recently, the young Workman placed second in the Sunset MX regional competition in Walnut, Ill. His regional runner-up finish qualified Workman for the upcoming Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, at Loretta Lynn's Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tenn.
And while he is still just a little boy, Cole Workman has paid his dues to get a chance to compete in the largest amateur motocross race in the world.
"Almost every weekend, we drive hours to show up to races or practice tracks, and on Tuesdays we drive an hour to train for four hours with the Vonlinger Brothers," explained his mom Teresa Workman. "It's a lot for a little kid, but Cole shows up every single time."
But what makes Cole Workman's motocross accomplishments even more unique is his dedication and work put in each time he competes or trains. His parents, Teresa and Chris Workman, have tried their best to provide a normal family life for Cole, while giving him every opportunity possible to compete at the national level.
Several motocross riders, at his high level, live on motocross training compounds and train every day. But the young Cole Workman makes the most of every opportunity and training session he is granted.
"Some kids, that race motocross, live at compounds and train every day," Teresa Workman stated. "Cole gets to train once a week, and he knows that he must put in twice the effort to make it count. We feel that he has proven hard work pays off."
In his training sessions, Cole works on technique and riding skills in an effort to cut seconds off his hilly track circuit times. The young dirt bike rider explained that a simple thing like properly taking a turn can be the difference in winning and losing.
"You jump for show, but you turn for dough," the young Workman exclaimed.
Cole's work ethic - in his weekly four-hour training sessions - even amazes his own mother.
"It is amazing to see someone as young as Cole is put in the kind of effort he does in each training session," his mom explained. "In those four-hour training sessions, he gives it all for the entire time on the course, and he is determined to beat the other riders as bad as he possibly can. He is always spent by the time we get in the car and he sleeps the entire trip back home."
But Cole Workman's physical exertion in practice and competitions is just a small part of his mental and physical toughness out of the motocross course.
"He recently had a pretty bad wipeout on his motocross bike during a competition," Teresa Workman stated. "When he landed on the ground, he bit his tongue and started crying. But he immediately got back on his bike, and forced himself to stop crying so that he could finish the race."
His parents admitted it is sometimes nerve-racking watching their young son try to maneuver a high-speed motor bike in a crowd of nearly 40 other riders, while traveling at speeds of 20 to 40 miles per hour on rugged terrain that is conducive in catapulting their 56-pound son high up into the air.
"Cole's motocross riding makes his grandmother real nervous, but I know my husband has taught Cole how to ride the right way for safety," his mom explained. "Cole loves this sport, and we want to give him every opportunity to be as successful at the national level."
While traveling all over the southeastern part of the United States, for competitions each weekend, Cole Workman has proved to be one of the best riders in the region in his age group.
Besides the fear factor and the long weekends motocross competitions, the financial part of racing at the national level is sometimes tough to keep up with for the Workman family.
"Besides the obvious travel cost, we have to have the bike's motor and clutch reworked every 15 hours, and then end up having other bike structural issues along the way," Teresa Workman explained. "We spend nearly $35,000 a year financing Cole's motocross racing career."
The Workmans are trying to get local or corporate sponsors to help out with some of the costs of Cole's motocross racing, and are asking for personal donations on social media - like their Facebook page 'Racing with Cole'.
"A lot of our friends and family have offered help with some of the cost that comes along with racing," Teresa Workman explained. "Some may want to help, but not quite sure how. Well, the only thing that helps is money, and this sport costs a small fortune. We can keep up with most of it, but it's a struggle at times."
"We want Cole to have every opportunity to succeed at doing what he loves - racing dirt bikes," she exclaimed. "Now that he's proven to be one of the best, we wanted to let others show Cole their support in his dream."
Cole will compete for an Amateur Motocross National title on August 2 through August 6.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
