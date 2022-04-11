Big weekend of dirt track racing

After a long cold winter, things are definitely heating up in Central/Southern Kentucky with a dirt racing double header on Friday, April 15, and Saturday, April 16.
On Friday, the 50th season of racing kicks off at Ponderosa Speedway in Junction City. The Valvoline Ironman Super Late Model Series will invade the track known as “Kentucky’s Baddest Bullring” with the Bobby Carrier, Sr Tribute, paying $5,000 to win for the Keltner Contracting Super Late Models. There will be four other classes seeing racing action that night with the Wayne Bowen Racing Supply Open Wheel Modifieds, Carey’s Towing Pro Late Models, Wayne’s auto Repair Super Stocks and Neal’s Core Supply Front Wheel Drive Mini Stocks.
Festivities on Friday, April 15, will begin at 6 p.m., with hotlaps, and gates will be open at 2 p.m. Grandstand admission is $25 (10/under free) with pit entrance being $40. For a full schedule of events for the 2022 racing season at Ponderosa Speedway visit ponderosaspeedway.net Lake Cumberland Speedway in Burnside, KY has undergone an off-season of renovations, including widening of the track, enclosing the infield pit entrance for safety purposes, new lighting additions and over 90 loads of red clay have been added to the racing surface.
On Saturday, Lake Cumberland Speedway roars back to action for the 40th season of racing with the American AllStar Pro Late Model Series Presented by PPM Racing Products paying $3,000 to win for the Wayne’s Auto Repair Pro Late Models. Also seeing action on Saturday will be the Roark & Sons Open Wheel Modifieds, Reno’s of Burnside Super Stocks, Neal’s Core Supply Front Wheel Drive Mini Stocks and the Caleb Wilson Lumber GrassRoots Hobby Stocks. Gates will open at 1 p.m., Saturday April 16, with hotlaps rolling out at 6 p.m. Grandstand admission is $20 (10/under free) with pit entrance being $40. For a full schedule of events for the 2022 racing season at Lake Cumberland Speedway visit lcspeedway.net.
