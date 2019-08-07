Blade Garret makes National All-Star Team

Member of the Somerset Hickories, Blade Garrett received an invite to play in the All-American Games In Elizabethtown this weekend. Over 28 different states will be represented in the All-Star baseball game. Garrett is a shortstop for the Hickories from Jamestown, Tn., and is coached by James Sullivan of Somerset, Nate Garrett of Jamestown, Tn. And Clayton Vest of Lincoln County, Ky. Garrett is a two-year starter for the Hickories, and he plays shortstop, pitches, and outfield.
