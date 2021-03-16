Blowout victory advanced Pulaski to district finals

The Pulaski County Lady Maroons blew by the Casey County Lady Rebels last night at Somerset to advance to the 47th District Championship.
"Our kids were focused from the start," said Pulaski County head coach Chris Adkins. "Our defense was the key to our victory. We also shot well from the three point line. We need to keep working on rebounding and fine tuning our offenses."
The Lady Maroons established authority at the very start by outscoring Casey 22-4 in the opening period.
Senior Shelby Cothron led the charge in the first with ten points. Junior Madelyn Blankenship followed with seven, junior Caroline Oakes had three, and senior Maddy Dunn had two along with four assists.
During the first, the Lady Rebels struggled to control the ball, which was a trend throughout the game. Pulaski was able to hold them to just four points by forcing many turnovers, and Casey's four came from a three by Natalie Pierce and a free throw from Madison Chansler.
Pulaski's offense slowed down in the second, but they were still able to extend their lead out to 27 points at 37-10 going into halftime.
Oakes began the second with a pair of free throws and a driving layup, freshman Maggie Holt hit an inside bucket, Dunn hit a layup and pair of free shots, sophomore Sydney Martin hit a shot from inside the paint and Blankenship finished the quarter with a three ball.
Casey's six in the second all came from Chansler who had a driving basket and hit four free throws.
After the break, the Lady Maroons continued a more conservative approach on offense and scored ten in the third off of two from Dunn, three from Cothron, three from Oakes and two from Blankenship.
The Lady Rebels once again only managed four points with a pair of free throws by Chansler and an inside shot from Jalee Yocum and trailed 47-14 heading into the fourth.
Pulaski pulled out their starters and key bench players in the fourth and closed the game at 54-22.
The Lady Maroons had a balanced scoring night with three players scoring in double figures. Cothron and Oakes led the team with 13 each and Blankenship was right behind them with 12.
Chansler was the only player with more than three points for Casey with 12 points on the night.
Pulaski advanced to the 47th District Championship, which will be held Thursday night at Somerset High School. They will face the winner of Rockcastle and Somerset who will play tonight (Tuesday).
PCHS - 22 - 15 - 10 - 7 - 54
CCHS - 4 - 6 - 4 - 8 - 22
Pulaski Co. - Cothron 13, Oakes 13, Blankenship 12, Dunn 8, Martin 6, Holt 2.
Casey Co. - Chansler 12, Pierce 3, Forbes 3, Dunn 2, Yocum 2.
