Blue Weekend: Football Firings and Basketball Losses

With a University of Kentucky football game on Saturday and a basketball game on Sunday, normally this would be a great weekend for the Big Blue Nation.
But, as it turned out, it was actually just a Blue Weekend.
Granted the weekend started out great after the Wildcats football team picked up their fourth victory of the season in a convincing 41-18 win over South Carolina on Saturday evening.
But even the football win was overshadowed by the fact that the Wildcats capped off their regular season with their first losing slate since 2015. Also, there was already widespread rumors that UK offensive coordinator Eddie Gran and quarterback coach/co-offensive coordinator Darin Hinshaw would be fired after the game.
Those rumors came to fruition on Sunday morning, as both Gran and Hinshaw were released from the team - but not without a hefty $3.2 million buyout ($2.35 million for Gran and $750,000 for Hinshaw).
Is it just me or is $3.2 million a lot of money? And it was $3.2 million for work not completed. I guess it was a multi-million dollar farewell gift - if you will.
I am by no means a football expert, so maybe these two guys did a horrendous job and it was worth millions of dollars to get rid of them. I don't know?
What I do know, for the five years Gran and Hinshaw were coaching at Kentucky, the Wildcats were 36-26 overall and 20-22 in SEC play. The five seasons before they arrived to Lexington, the Wildcats had a 29-42 record and a dismal 6-34 SEC mark. Granted, Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops has shared those same last five years with Gran and Hinshaw.
I know after every bitter loss, many social media armchair quarterbacks would grumble about Gran's play calling - describing it as predictable or sometimes unimaginative. While both Stoops and Gran took the Wildcats to four straight post-season bowl games with four straight winning records and improved the Cats' SEC record by over 30 percent over five seasons, Stoops still felt it wasn't enough and was willing to let the university shell out a few million dollars for a change.
In a Sunday afternoon presser, Stoops stated, "We'll look to bring in new ideas and opportunities for an offense that is exciting for players and fans."
Let's hope that the $3.2 million dollars spent makes things much better for the Kentucky football team.
Like most Kentucky sports fans, any misgivings they might have about the Wildcats' football team can easily be erased by the always successful UK basketball team. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case this weekend.
Just a few hours after the football firings, the Kentucky basketball team took to the hardwood in hopes of snapping an 'un-Wildcat-like' two-game losing steak against a winless Georgia Tech team.
After a stunning loss to unranked Richmond at Rupp Arena last Sunday and a come-from-ahead loss to #7 Kansas, the Wildcats seemed ready to finally pick up a 'W'.
That didn't happen. Not only did Kentucky drop their third straight game, but they were easily defeated by the unranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, 79-62. After trailing by only four points with 16:19 left in the game, Kentucky was outscored 38-22 - and trailed by 20 points - with only 23 seconds left in the game.
A few days prior to the Wildcats' third straight loss on Sunday, Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari stated he had intensified their practice sessions in an effort to 'light a fire' under the young Wildcats.
"This is a different group that needs something different," Calipari said. "I've got to light a fire for them to play differently than they've ever played. We're rebounding, we're blocking shots, we're scrambling. There are things that we are going to try and do, but we can't get away from what I said at the beginning."
Unfortunately, those intensified practice sessions didn't seem to translate to improved game play on Sunday against Georgia Tech.
The Wildcats got whipped in several key statistical categories. Kentucky committed 20 turnovers compared to Georgia Tech's six, and the Yellow Jackets converted 33 points off the Cats' mishandling of the basketball. Georgia Tech made 15 defensive steals to Kentucky's four. Georgia Tech scored 36 points in the paint, while Kentucky scored only 20 points down low. Kentucky was outscored on fast break points 19 to 7, which is usually the Wildcats' 'bread and butter'.
And much like the social media football grumblings, the UK basketball fans started venting their anger of the Cats' slow start and Calipari's system of 'one-and-done' recruiting.
With a stable of straight-out-of-high-school freshmen leading the way each year, the Wildcats have been known to start out the season slow and then rapidly progress as the campaign wore on. However, Kentucky's 1-3 start is the worst in Calipari's 12 seasons as coach of the Wildcats.
Just in case you are wondering, Calipari pulls in a cool $8 million per year, and his unlikely buyout could probably bankrupt a small nation.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
