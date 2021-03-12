Bob Tucker named 12th Region AD of the Year

With nearly a half a century coaching and being around high school athletics in the local area, Bob Tucker was named the12th Region Athletic Director of the Year by the Kentucky High School Athletic Directors Association. Tucker has served as the Briar Jumpers' Athletic Director over the past 23 years, and prior to that has coached several different athletic programs at Somerset.
Often mistaken as an alumnus of Somerset High School, both of Tucker's parents graduated from Somerset in the 1940's. Bob was born in Somerset, but moved away at an early age.
Bob graduated from Boone County High School, Anderson College, and Eastern Kentucky University. Having played college basketball, Bob was hired to coach Shopville High School for the 1973-74 season. After three great seasons at Shopville, Tucker would return to his roots at Somerset High School.
Over the next 20 years, Tucker would coach boys' basketball, girls' basketball, boys' tennis, girls' tennis, girls' golf, boys' golf, and even fill in at baseball for a short stint. Highlights of his coaching career: Runner-up "Lexington Herald Coach of the Year", Three times named "Central Kentucky Conference Coach of the Year" - all in basketball. Tucker was twice selected Kentucky High School's "Golf Coach of the Year".
Special memories of his coaching days were plentiful. Taking his basketball squads to Kentucky's most sacred rounds. His teams have played at Freedom Hall, Memorial Coliseum, and Rupp Arena. His girls golf teams were twice Kentucky State runners-up, and the 1994 team was Kentucky State Champions.
For the last 23 years, Tucker has served as Somerset High School's Athletic Director. During this time many changes have taken place at Somerset High School athletics. Sports have been added, and facilities updated. Tucker has been named the 12th Region's Athletic Director of the Year for the third time in his illustrious career.
Tucker started - and maintained - the Ray Correll Bowl, which highlighted all three local football teams in a grand season-opening doubleheader bowl game.
In 1990, Tucker was an original 12th Region representative of the All "A" Classic. Tucker was also instrumental in starting the Somerset High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
Despite all the accomplishments, Tucker's fondest memories are moments encouraging students. Pushing students to attain their dreams through education. The many friendships over the years with other players, coaches, and administrators. A career spanning six decades.
