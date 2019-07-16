Bowling resigns as Lady Jumper coach

For the fifth time in eight years, the Somerset High School girls basketball program will have a different coach on the sidelines.
On Sunday, Bobby Bowling resigned his position as the current Lady Jumpers' basketball coach after only one year on the 'Purple and Gold' sidelines.
Bowling stated that it was a very tough decision to leave the Somerset program, but he had to do what was best for his family. According to Bowling, Owsley County had offered him the Athletic Director's position twice, and both times he turned them down. Bowling graduated for Owsley County in 2000.
"I had planned to start practicing with the (Somerset) girls today (Monday), but over the weekend Owsley County came back with an offer for me and my wife," Bowling stated in a phone interview on Monday. "I have to do what is best for my family life. You can win all the championships in the world, but when the game is over and you go home, that championship trophy can't keep you company."
Bowling gave his formal resignation on Sunday, and met with his team to break the news to them.
"Having to go tell those girls that I was leaving was probably the hardest thing I have ever had to do in my entire professional career," Bowling stated. "I thanked them, and their parents, for doing everything I had asked of them."
"This is a great group of players, and they will all do great things before they leave Somerset High School," Bowling vaunted. "These girls had a great summer with a 20-7 record. These kids worked hard and were turning the corner."
Bowling, who was formerly a boys basketball assistant coach under Dave Fraley at Powell County, complied a 15-13 record last winter in his only year as the Somerset girls basketball coach. Bowling and his Lady Jumpers were eliminated in the first round of the 47th District Tournament by 12th Region runner-ups Casey County High School.
"I enjoyed my time here and I want to thank Coach (Bob) Tucker and Mr. (Kyle) Lively for hiring me in my first head coaching position," Bowling concluded.
Prior to Bowling's departure, Lindsay Prather coached the Lady Jumpers for four seasons, and Erin Walker coached the Somerset girls for two seasons. Chris Adkins, who is now coaching the girls basketball program at Pulaski County High School, coached the Lady Jumpers for six seasons from 2006 to 2012.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.