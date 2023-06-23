Anytime a new sport pops up locally is an exciting time, with the newest addition possibly being right around the corner. The Commonwealth of Kentucky is officially sanctioning boys’ volleyball as a sport in 2025 and Southwestern is taking no time in beginning to gauge the interest of their student body to possibly add this sport.
Southwestern has held two open gyms this week, led by girls’ volleyball head coach Mitzi Jones. She noted that as far as she can tell, the atmosphere for boys’ volleyball is intense.
“The club my daughter plays for in Knoxville, has boys’ teams. When we go to tournaments, you will always catch fans standing around the boys’ courts watching them play because it is so intense and competitive,” she stated.
Boys volleyball is growing astronomically right now, as itt is the fastest growing team sport for boys. It has experienced a 22% growth over the last five years. NCAA & NAIA schools are growing boys volleyball just as rapidly, as they have added over 80 teams the last five years.
Three teams in the region have already established teams, those being Wayne County, Danville Christian and West Jessamine, with Jones stating that several students had been asking her about possibly beginning a team and that with a new net system now being in place, that it was now possible to raise their net up to the standard men height and to begin planning out establishing a team.
As far as what she expects from potential new players, Jones just wants them to fall in love with the game like she has.
“Players must have the mindset that failure is ok and that it is a stepping stone to learning. Most of them will have never played ‘properly’ before, so they must be willing to try something new and be competitively driven enough to want to fix it and get better. It has been so much fun watching these kids try something new and master new skills. I hope they fall in love with the game, as I have,” she explained.
Time will tell how boys’ volleyball gets woven into our local sports culture.
